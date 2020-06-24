The excellent new Acer Chromebook Spin 713 can be purchased right now

We haven’t even really begun the review process for the just-announced Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and it turns out the device is already available and shipping from Best Buy. At the exact $629 as announced just yesterday, the high-end, rugged Spin 713 brings an absolute ton of desirable features to the table for a very reasonable starting price.

Over at Best Buy right now you can snag what is the only available configuration at this moment that comes equipped with the 10th-gen Core i5 processor from Intel, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage. Keep in mind that you’re also getting a fabulous 13.5-inch QHD screen that is very bright, color accurate, and easy to work on in its 3:2 aspect ratio.

Combine all that goodness with a great backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad and antimicrobial screen and you can easily see why we are already so fond of this Chromebook. Oh yeah, it is also MIL-STD 810G compliant, which means:

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713’s all-new streamlined aluminum chassis has a reinforced design that delivers military-grade durability, making it capable of resisting dents, dings and corrosion. The reinforced design and shock-absorbing bumper can survive drops from heights of up to 122 cm (48 inches) and withstand up to 60 kg (132 pounds) of downward force.

Finally, it supports USI pen input (once these become available) and has a great set of ports with USB Type-C, Type-A, microSD, and a full-sized HDMI. There are very few devices that deliver this much Chromebook for this kind of money. The Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage absolutely soars on this device and is the same thing you’ll find in much more expensive devices like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

Even without sale prices, I think $629 for this level of fit, finish, and performance is insane. Remember devices like the Dell Inspiron Chromebook or the HP x360 14? Yeah, those started at $599 and were slower, had less RAM, less eMMC storage, and far inferior screens. The Spin 713 trumps nearly everything else available right now regardless of price and is a Chromebook that may end up going down as the overall best Chromebook of 2020. We still have some devices set to release later in the year that could steal that away, but I can tell you right now that I’ve already added this one to my cart and my personal Spin 713 is already being loaded on a truck and is headed my way.

