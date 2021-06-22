Prime Day: Score the Chromebook-compatible One by Wacom for $39.95 ($20 off)

At the beginning of the year, Wacom took the wraps off of the first-ever graphics drawing tablet to carry the Works with Chromebook branding. The One by Wacom would open the gates for more graphics tablets from Wacom as well as other well-known makers like XP Pen and there are a growing number of options to fit any use case or budget. The One by Wacom is the perfect choice for those wanting a basic, inexpensive drawing tablet for their Chromebook or PC/Mac for that matter. The 6″ active surface area is the perfect size to be productive while still being portable enough to toss in your backpack.

The One by Wacom is very affordable when you consider the fact that it can turn a non-touch Chromebook into a graphic design device in mere seconds. Priced at $59.95, the tablet is the perfect addition to the home, office, or classroom but right now, you can pick up the world’s first Chrome OS-compatible graphics tablet and save some serious cash. As part of Amazon’s Prime Day, the One by Wacom is currently $20 off which is a thirty-three percent discount and that’s a big price cut on an already affordable drawing tablet.

The One by Wacom is compatible with many of the top graphics and collaboration apps such as Collaboard, Explain Everything, Kami, Limnu, and Pear Deck. You’ll even get 3 free months of complimentary access to some of these apps when you register your tablet and get a Wacom ID (offer valid until November 30, 2021). You can also use popular apps like Chrome Canvas, Google Keep, and Jamboard as well just to name a few. Check out the One by Wacom Prime Day Deal over at the Chrome Shop.

One by Wacom on Chrome Shop