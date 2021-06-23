Prime Day Roundup: Monitors, Accessories, Upgrades and more

Amazon Prime Day will be wrapping up in just a few hours but there’s still time to grab some great Chromebook deals or save big on some office furniture before it’s too late. To finish off the day, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals on accessories and upgrades for your Chrome OS device. Whether you’re looking for a new monitor or you need some new external storage, there’s a little something for everyone on the list and you can save hundreds with some of these deals. Since the big sale ends soon, I’ll just run down the shortlist and send you over to the Chrome Shop where you can check out all the products at your leisure. Let’s take a look.

Monitors

Looking to upgrade your external display? Amazon has some major price cuts on everything from our favorite portable monitor brand to the ultimate 49″ curved gaming display from Spectre. If you just want a solid display but don’t want to spend a ton of cash, the QHD 27″ LG gaming monitor is $95 off which gets you a 144Hz refresh rate monitor that’s G-Sync compatible for only $285. If you need something a bit more portable, Lepow is offering up the 14″ version of its popular USB-C monitor for $169.99 which is a savings of $50 on a high-quality FullHD IPS display that fits in your bag.

If you’re looking for something with a little more oomph, check out the 34″ LG UltraWide. This monitor features a FullHD IPS display, adjustable height stand, and a 99% SRGB color gamut. Normally $399, Prime Day has slashed the price down to $299 and that’s a solid deal on a great monitor with a lot of real estate. Finally, we have the 49″ Spectre gaming monitor. This one is for the ultra-gaming enthusiasts or perhaps the very productive types that want all the screen they can get. This thing is QHD with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes packing built-in speaker and connects via Display Port or HDMI. Regularly $1,300, you can pick up this monster for $799 for Prime Day. Check out the monitors over at The Chrome Shop.

Prime Day Deals on Chrome Shop

Drawing Tablets

Earlier today, we discovered that the One by Wacom was part of the Prime Day sale and you can pick up the Works with Chromebook graphics tablet for the impressively low price of $39.95 at the moment. A savings of $20. Not to be outdone, XP-Pen has jumped on the bandwagon and the graphics tablet giant has reduced the price of its Chromebook-compatible XP-PEN Star03 V2 down to $47.99. That’s a bit pricier than the Wacom but XP-Pen’s tablet features a whopping 8192 levels of pressure and 8 “hotkeys” that perform specific functions when you’re drawing.

Nest Wifi

If you’re ready to upgrade your home wi-fi, Google’s own Nest wi-fi system is still a solid choice. With two or more wi-fi routers or a single router and an add-on point, you can create a dependable mesh network for your home or office that gives you ultimate control of your internet. You can prioritize devices, optimized for gaming, and even diagnose issues while you’re away with the Google Home app. For Prime Day, a 2-pack of Nest routers is going for $209 which is a discount of $90 on one of the best mesh wi-fi systems on the market.

Storage

Many Chromebook users know all too well the pains of low storage space. With devices equipped with 32GB or even 16GB of storage, hard drive space is precious and sometimes, you just need an external device to backup or move around files. If you’re Chromebook has an SD card slot, you can pick up a 256GB Samsung EVO select MicroSD card for almost half off. Normally $50, Prime Day will score you the storage for only $25.99. Need more? If you take a lot of photos or create videos, an external hard drive may be a good option and the SanDisk portable USB-C SSD has always been one of our top picks. We use them on a daily basis for transferring video and backing up projects. The 2TB option retails for $460 but you can pick it up for the low price of $228. That’s half off and that’s a very good deal.

RAM Upgrade

Have a Chromebox or one of the few Chromebooks that have removable RAM? Now might be a good time to do that upgrade you’ve always talked about. Upgrading the RAM on a Chromebox takes about ten minutes and it’s a very simple task that will add a good amount of sauce to your device. Crucial is my go-to for Chromebox RAM and right now, you can get a 16GB setup for only $67.99. That’s a savings of $20 and let me tell you when you upgrade from 4GB of RAM to 16GB, you’ll see a huge gain in Chrome’s performance.

USB-C Hub

USB-C hubs and docks are a dime a dozen on Amazon and most of them work just fine with Chrome OS. That said, it’s nice when you can get a deal on a name-brand product from a company that is time-tested. Plugable is just one of those companies. We’ve used Plugable docks and hubs for years and they are the perfect addition to a Chrome OS desk setup or your on-the-go bag. The Plugable 7-in-1 multiport adapter features an HDMI port, Thunderbolt 3, 87W passthrough charging, SD card readers, and more. This is the Swiss Army Knife of USB-C hubs and it is very affordable at $26.95 but you can pick it up for only $21.56. If you have but one multi-tasker in your bag, this should be it.

That’s a wrap for our Prime Day deals but we’ll be back with more discounts from around the web whenever they pop up. Stay tuned and make sure to sign up for our Deals newsletter to receive the hottest Chromebook and Google-y deals direct to your inbox.