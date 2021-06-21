Prime Day Chromebook Deals: Save on Pixelbook Go, Galaxy Chromebooks and more

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is underway and I’m happy to share that this year, there are actually some Chromebook deals worth talking about. The annual 2-day event will feature deals that run until the end of the day tomorrow along with lightning deals that will drop every few hours. We’ll be covering the best deals on Chromebooks, smart home devices, wearables, and more as they arrive. To kick things off, we’ve gathered up our top picks on Prime Day Chromebook deals that will score you the most savings and get a new device in your hands as soon as Thursday. Here we go.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

A year later, Samsung’s original Galaxy Chromebook is still one of the sleekest, most well-designed devices on the market and the 4K AMOLED convertible has enjoyed some hefty discounts from Samsung proper as well as Best Buy. The premium laptop is back to its retail price of $999 at Samsung right now but Amazon has slashed $300 off of the MSRP which means you can get an ultra-premium 10th Gen Core i5 Chromebook with a stowed stylus, fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM, and an ample 256GB SSD. This isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this Chromebook but it’s close and it makes for a very solid deal on a great device. Find the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook from Amazon over at the Chrome Shop.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook on Chrome Shop

Google Pixelbook Go

Google’s latest Chromebook may not be the most powerful on the market and it isn’t even a convertible but there’s no denying that it is the embodiment of what a perfectly designed Chrome OS laptop should be. The “Hush” keys present an unparalleled typing experience and the Pixelbook Go’s fit and finish are unmatched in the space. Starting a $649, the Pixelbook Go may feel a bit pricey but that feeling tends to melt away the moment I start typing on it. Google offers four configurations all the way up to a 4K version with a Core i7 and 16GB of RAM. For Prime Day, you can pick up the base model Core m3 with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $599, a savings of $50. For more power and bigger savings, you can pick up the Core i7, 4K model for $1,149 which is a savings of $250. This model may be overkill for many users but there’s no denying that Pixelbook appeal if you’re a Google fan like us.

Pixelbook Go on Chrome Shop

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Lenovo’s Comet Lake-powered Flex 5 Chromebook could have been a contender for Chromebook of the year had Lenovo released the 8GB model a little sooner. That said, the 4GB model retails for a mere $409 which makes it one of the best overall values of any device in its price range. For everyday use, the 13.3″ convertible is capable of delivering a solid Chrome OS experience with great I/O, a good screen, and support for a USI stylus. Today, you can pick up the 10th Gen Core i3 2-in-1 for only $309 which makes it, hands-down, the most affordable flagship device you can buy.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 on Chrome Shop

Acer Chromebox CXI3

If you just want a simple desktop device that won’t break the bank, you might want to consider a new Chromebox. For light to moderate tasks like web browsing, social media, YouTube, online banking, and more, a Chrome OS mini PC is a solid choice and you can pick one up for under $200 on a good day. Amazon is selling a nice little Acer Chromebox bundle right now for only $189.99. This nets you a Celeron Chromebox with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with a wired keyboard and mouse while saving you $70. All you need is a monitor or a TV with an HDMI port and you’re all set with a brand new Chrome OS desktop that will get updates through June of 2025. If you find you need more RAM or storage, the Acer CXI3 is easily upgraded for very little cash. If you want more storage out of the gate, you can grab the 128GB model on sale for $225.

Acer Chromebox CXI3 on Chrome Shop

That’s if for round one but we have a ton more deals headed your way so stay tuned. We’re rounding up the best deals on monitors, smartwatches, accessories, and more to help you make the most of your Prime Day. If you stumble on a deal too good not to share, drop a comment or shoot us an email and we’ll get it on our list. Sharing is caring.