Prime Day Deal: Save up to $120 on our favorite gaming chairs

Day two of Amazon Prime Day is underway and we’re back to bring you some more deals to help you make the most out of your Chrome OS and smart home setups. Yesterday, we shared a few Chromebook deals from day one of Amazon’s annual sale event. Today, I’ve gathered up some great deals on accessories for your device as well as your home office because what good is a great desk setup if you don’t have awesome furniture to go with it? It just so happens that the chairs we use right here in the Chrome Unboxed office are on sale and you can save as much as $120 on a premium gaming chair that doubles as a recliner.

Just in case you missed it, we recently put together my “ultimate Chrome OS desk setup” and at the center of it all is the Anda Seat Fnatic gaming chair. Since then, we’ve added two more Anda Seat chairs to the office because, frankly, they’re awesome. Not only do they offer great comfort for long days at the desk, but they also double as very good recliners when we’re taking our daily PUBG Mobile lunch breaks. You can lean this chair all the way back and by some form of mechanical wizardry, the chair remains perfectly balanced and you end up with this super comfortable zero-gravity situation. Some of us have even been know to kick back and take a power nap in our chair. I won’t name any names.

Anda Seat gaming and office chairs may seem more expensive than you’d expect but it’s for good reason. The oversized chairs are ergonomically designed and help promote good posture which is a major plus for people like us that spend hours upon hours at a desk. Each chair comes with a removable velour back support and a neck pillow that aids in support and proper posture. The chairs are made from premium cover materials and the frames are designed with 22mm seamless steel that carries a lifetime warranty. Yes, these chairs are HEAVY but you can tell when you sit down that Anda Seat built these things to last.

Anda Seat Dark Demon

For Prime Day, Anda Seat is offering major discounts on some of its most popular models. Robby’s chair, the T Pro 2, is currently discounted $90 for Prime members and the popular Dark Demon model is selling for $279 which is a savings of $120. The company’s latest chair, the Kaiser 2, is even $120 off right now. Whether you’re a gamer or you simply sit at a desk all day, there’s nothing more important than having a comfortable chair that gives you really good support and you can’t put a price on that. Thankfully, you can put a price on this chair, and right now, those prices are very enticing. Check out the lineup from Anda Seat over on The Chrome shop.

Shop Anda Seat on Chrome Shop