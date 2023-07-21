Pokémon Sleep is now available and it could be a game changer for your kids’ bedtime routine

Pokémon trainers (and masters alike) have been eagerly awaiting the release of Pokémon Sleep for the past four years, and the day has finally arrived. The app, now available for download on both Android and iOS, aims not only to promote more sleep, but also to enhance the quality of your sleep.

More interestingly, it could help parents encourage their kids to maintain a consistent bedtime. Don’t get me wrong, this is by no means a substitute for good parenting and proper discipline, but it introduces an aspect of gamification the kiddos can get on board with, especially when paired with apps like Pokémon Smile for brushing their teeth at night. With Pokémon Sleep, children can catch new creatures and log their Pokémon’s sleep details, and look forward to a reward when they wake up in the morning.

To use the app, you simply set it up and place the phone face down on the bed with the screen left on before going catching some Z’s. Just be sure that you don’t place it under your pillow or your blankets, as it could overheat. Your device’s built-in sensors do the rest of the work. However, a session will only count if you get at least 3 hours of sleep, otherwise, it’s tossed out and you’ll need to start over! My guess is that if you pick your phone up or start messing with it, or if it senses that you do more than just toss and turn, it will cancel the session.

The narrative of the game centers around a new professor, named Neroli, who is studying the sleep habits of Pokémon. Particularly, Snorlax, known for its ability to put creatures around them to sleep. You assist him by syncing your sleep habits with the Snorlax to help further his research. A pretty clever set up that ropes you in as a necessary piece of the puzzle, just like other games in the series. The Pokémon Company hopes that the app will help you feel more energized in the morning and create better bedtime routines, all while having fun in the process.

For those worried about the potential of their phone overheating, especially if they are restless sleepers, or for children who don’t yet have a phone, there’s an alternative available. Enter the Pokémon GO Plus+. Yes, it’s pronounced “Plus Plus”, and yes, it sounds as stupid to say out loud as it does as you read it in your head.

This device performs the same functions as the app but sits on your bed in its place, mitigating the risk of your phone overheating. Furthermore, the Plus+ can also be used in Pokémon Go. By pressing the button on its face, you can catch Pokémon on the go and spin Pokéstops, similar to the older wrist-worn device.

It’s worth noting that if you do just use your phone, which most people will, the screen does dim at night with the app open, and soothing music plays via your device’s alarm volume to help you fall asleep (to be honest it’s kind of annoying though). This also conserves battery and keeps the device cooler, similar to Pokémon Go’s adventure sync feature. But still, the Plus+ might be a good investment, provided it’s not constantly sold out like its predecessor. If you’re thinking of setting up Pokémon Sleep or looking into the new Plus+ accessory to keep your phone safe, let me know in the comments.

