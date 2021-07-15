Pokemon Go Fest 2021 and Google are giving away 3 free months of Youtube Premium

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 begins in just a few days (July 17th and 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm local time), and if you’re into the game at all (or as much as my son is), then you’ll be happy to hear that Google has partnered with Niantic and The Pokemon Company to offer three free months of Youtube Premium for new subscribers in cooperation with the event! On top of Go Fest tickets being reduced from $14.99 USD to just $5 USD in celebration of the return of the event, which will, no doubt make parents pockets happy, You can also save a total value of $30 USD on Youtube Premium if you’ve never tried it before.

As a reminder, Premium costs $9.99 USD per month, and you get unlimited watching with no advertisements, as well as offline watching, background listening when your phone screen is clicked off, and more. While it seems crazy that one would pay for Youtube without ads as you’d think they would just not include the ads to begin with, I’ve found it to be one of my most valuable subscriptions. In a world where everyone is vying for your money and subscriptions become death by a thousand cuts, I actually use Youtube Premium daily, and when I tried cancelling it, I quickly ran back after the annoyance of just an ad or two.

Again, one obvious caveat to this offer is that you’ll have to be a new subscriber to Youtube Premium, having never claimed a free trial or paid for it prior. Additionally, the offer is thus far only being extended to Android users via the Google Play Store. You can read all about the other restrictions on the official Youtube page for Premium. After your three months trial, you’ll be automatically charged $9.99 USD thereafter if you continue to use the service.

Some additional bonuses in conjunction with Google Play are that players can claim 4x the Google Play Points for all purchases made within Pokemon Go until July 18th. This includes Shop items like Pokeballs, modules, lures, and even the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 tickets themselves. There’s also a little gift coming to trainers using Android devices during the first day of the event. Google and Niantic are giving away a free bundle with 1 Incense, 1 Super Incubator, and 30 Ultra balls! Lastly, there is some Youtube content that’s been specially created with The Try Guys to help you get into the Go Fest spirit – it’s a fun video series where you choose a course (fitness, exploration, music) and ‘train’ with them in preparation for the event.

Partnering with Pokemon Go to onboard new users to Youtube Premium was a smart move for Google. The game has amassed an insane userbase since it launched, and with the global pandemic striking, many people have found themselves stuck at home with nothing to do. Pokemon Go recently reverted some changes it made during the bulk of the pandemic that allowed trainers to play without leaving their homes and made sure they could participate in remote raids and claim items without walking so much in public spaces. Still, the game is popular beyond belief, and if you’ve gotta catch ’em all, you may as well catch a deal while you’re at it.