Plugable launches it first certified Works with Chromebook docking station

The list of certified Works with Chromebook devices continues to grow with each passing day. At this point, you can find hundreds, if not thousands of peripherals that have been tested and certified to proudly wear the Works with Chromebook badge. The cool thing about Chromebooks is that many existing devices just work with ChromeOS even if they haven’t been officially certified. One such brand that we’ve long been fans of is Plugable. (We have a shelf full of Plugable devices that we use for a variety of applications.) The company produces a wide array of docks, chargers, portable SSDs and more. Many of which work perfectly with any ChromeOS device.

Oddly enough, Plugable has had zero devices on the official certified Works with Chromebook list but today, that all changed. Plugable has officially announced the company’s first-ever Works with Chromebook certified docking station and it is already available for purchase on Amazon and other select retail outlets. From Plugable:

Google Validated

The Works With Chromebook program ensures that devices have been validated to work seamlessly with current and future ChromeOS devices. This means the product has to meet certain criteria and features to make sure it fits well with other ChromeOS devices. The UD-MSTHDC is a Google reference design manufactured specifically for Plugable. It has been rigorously tested by Google, making it one of the few docks on the market with the official Works With Chromebook certification.

The new 12-in-1 dock offers support for two 4K displays at 60Hz and it peppered every port you could ever need to maximize your ChromeOS desk setup. On the front, you get a 15W USB-C port for charging your phone or other peripheral devices. There are also two USB-A ports that support 10 Gbps data transfer which is perfect if you frequently offload files. The Plugable also features an audio jack on the front which would be helpful if you use a headset for work or need wired audio for editing and such.

Around the back, the Plugable dock gives you two HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 x DisplayPort, 4 x USB-A 5 Gbps ports, and an Ethernet port. Last but not least, the side of the dock has a 60W USB-C port that attaches to your host device. All your displays will push from that port and your device will charge simultaneously. This all comes in a relatively sleek form-factor. Most of our Plugable docks are vertical but this one is a horizontal, low-profile device that should fit perfectly on any desk or workspace. The new Works with Chromebook dock from Plugable retails for $199 which is a very affordable price for a dock with this many options. As part of the launch, you can pick one up on Amazon and save $15 with a free coupon that you can apply at the time of purchase. Check it out over on The Chrome Shop.