Works with Chromebook: Which devices are on the list?

It has been nearly three years since Robby stumbled upon an Anker power block that was adorned with a “Works with Chromebook” sticker at a local Best Buy. At that time, it was unclear if this was an initiative by Google or simple Anker looking to capitalize on the explosive growth of ChromeOS. A few months later, that question was answered as Google officially rolled out the “Works with Chromebook” branding that allows accessory manufacturers to test and certify products for ChromeOS. Check out this video for a closer look at Works with Chromebook and some of the certified devices.

The beautiful thing about ChromeOS is that many accessories and peripherals “just work” out of the box. As Robby mentioned, we have told people for years that they should just try out the accessory they want to use. Chances are very high that it will work with a Chromebook and that was before the Works with Chromebook certification even existed. Many external storage drives, mice, keyboards, and webcams work with ChromeOS without needing to download drivers or install apps.

Logitech, in particular, has long been at the top of our list for Chromebook-compatible accessories. The tech giant currently has an entire landing page dedicated to Works with Chromebook devices where you’ll find dozens of certified products such as headsets, microphones, webcams, and more. You can also find great ChromeOS-compatible products from makers such as HP, Belkin, CTL, Poly, Lenovo, and many, many more. That said, the list of certified Works with Chromebook devices is ever-growing but some of you may be wondering where such a list might exist. Well, I’m happy to inform you that an official list of tested and certified Works with Chromebook products does exist and Google has updated it to a handy Slide presentation complete with product links.

The Certified Works with Chromebook list once lived on a Chromium Repository page which isn’t a site that is easily discovered or navigated if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Thankfully, Google moved the Works with Chromebook list from the repository to a bona fide Google Slide at the end of the year. The catalog is colorful, easy to navigate and contains hundreds of products that have been lab tested and certified to work with ChromeOS right out of the box. Here’s a look at some of the slides from the Works with Chromebook website.

Works With Chromebook Catalog

The list is broken down by category and you can find a variety of products including printers, audio devices, drawing tablets, keyboards, USI pens, and more. Most of the listings provide links to the manufacturer’s product pages along with SKU/model numbers for the devices. This list continues to grow and it is a great resource for finding new accessories for your Chromebook. That said, don’t discount peripherals that you may already have around your home or office. If you don’t see your device on the list, go ahead and plug it into your Chromebook anyway. Chances are decent that, even if it hasn’t been “certified,” it could still work.

The Works with Chromebook initiative is an important addition to the ChromeOS ecosystem. As Chromebooks become more and more prevalent in the home and workplace, it’s important for consumers and companies to know that the peripherals they are purchasing will work seemlessly with their new ChromeOS devices. Google has also worked with number of retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and others to highlight Works with Chromebooks products on their sites. You can find this and more on the Google Works with Chromebook page here. To view the full Works with Chromebook certification list, head over to the Google Slides page at the link below.