Pixelbook Shopping? You Might Want To Check eBay

Amazon is usually our go-to for Chromebook deals and honestly, I don’t remember the last time I shopped for anything on eBay but the fact remains, it is still one of the biggest shopping platforms in the world. Thanks to yesterday’s news of eBay’s free Google Home Mini promo, I was prompted to poke around the online mall to see if I could find any notable discounts.

Glad I did.

While I am very selective of who I buy from on eBay (on the rare occasion I make a purchase there), when a seller has a long history and a seller score of 95% or higher, I feel pretty confident about buying. Especially if the product is new and still sealed in the original packaging.

A quick search for “Pixelbook” revealed some pretty amazing prices specifically on the big daddy Core i7 model that usually retails for $1649. A couple of reputable sellers have the Core i7 Pixelbook listed around the $1300 mark which is a huge savings of over $300. That’s probably the best deal we’ve seen to date.

For the lesser models, you can still grab some deals and save anywhere $100 and on up. Considering the Pixelbook is back to MSRP at the Google Store, this makes for some pretty hefty savings. You can still pick up Google’s flagship on Amazon at a $100 discount for select models but if you’re ready to pull the trigger today, eBay might be your best bet.

