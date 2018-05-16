How To Get a Free Google Home Mini From Ebay

Of all the products Google makes, the Google Home Mini is by far the most often discounted and bundled item of the bunch. It makes sense, honestly. At full MSRP, the Google Home Mini is only $49, so this makes it the cheapest device on offer from Google if you don’t consider accessories. This fact alone added to its diminutive size make for an easily-bundled, oft discounted piece of hardware.

What’s The Deal?

As an incentive, we’ve seen different companies leverage the Mini in all sorts of ways, and now Ebay is getting in on it as well.

The deal is simple and easy to take advantage of if you do any shopping on Ebay. Here are the requiremnts, right from Ebay:

Go to this page

Choose a color and add the Google Home Mini to your cart

Put $150+ worth of stuff in your cart

worth of stuff in your cart Use the code PFREEMINI during checkout

That’s it. If you are planning any $150+ purchases from Ebay in the next few days, you qualify. I don’t know that I’d go and buy $150 worth of stuff I wasn’t planning on just to get this deal, but if you are already shopping, why not?

Some Caveats

Straight from Ebay, here are some terms and conditions. You have until May 20th to take advantage of this deal, so snag it while you can!

Google Home Mini on Ebay

Terms & Conditions:

Coupon applies to the purchase of one qualifying Google Home Mini (Qualifying Mini) direct from Google only. To receive the offer, users must add one Qualifying Mini to their cart along with a minimum of $150 in Eligible Items and purchase all items in single transaction. Coupon applies to one Qualifying Mini per account and is valid until 11:59 PM PST on May 20, 2018 or until supplies last.

Eligible Items exclude items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Discount is capped at a maximum value of $49.00 and applies to the purchase price (excluding taxes, where applicable) of the Qualifying Mini on eBay.com.

Coupon can be used once per eBay account and only while supplies last. Only eBay members registered with an address located in the United States are eligible for the Coupon.

Coupon is subject to U.S laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time.