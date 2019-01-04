The $599 Deal On The Pixelbook Is Back And Too Good To Miss

For well over a year, the easy go-to recommendation for the best overall Chromebook has been pretty simple: Pixelbook. For all the other devices around, if someone was asking what device checked the most boxes, the easiest and most obvious choice has been Pixelbook.

Fast-forward to late 2018 and that recommendation has become a bit more difficult as more fantastic devices have entered the scene from players like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Acer. These new Chromebooks get much closer to a premium experience and all of them have MSRPs below the original Pixelbook starting price.

However, as the year wound to a close, we saw great discounts from many stores on the Pixelbook, bringing the asking price down to a much more palatable $700-$800. Still, at that price, deals on the HP x360, HP x2, The Dell Inspiron 14, and the Lenovo Yoga C630 kept all these great Chromebooks hundreds of dollars below the discounted Pixelbook.

As it stands now, however, there may be a long-standing deal on refurbished Pixelbooks from Best Buy that will make this device become the de-facto recommendation from Chrome Unboxed. Very quietly, Best Buy has begun selling Geek Squad Certified Pixelbooks for $599.

For those not familiar with Geek Squad Certified wares, these devices are basically open-box returns that have been checked for overall quality and slapped with a 90-day warranty. From the website:

Geek Squad Certified programs involve a rigorous multipoint inspection designed to ensure the highest performance and quality standards. Each product is tested to verify it works like new and is restored to original factory settings, plus all parts are thoroughly cleaned.

I’ve bought a few things that were Geek Squad Certified and have always come away pretty pleased. The truth is, hardware gets returned pretty frequently, so retailers have loads of devices that have been used for mere minutes before being put back in the box and taken back to the store. The ability to return stuff gives buyers confidence when spending hundreds of dollars, so retailers must offer this service.

The winner here is the consumer, obviously, as these basically-new devices get deep discounts because people are scared to but something that isn’t sealed in a new box.

More specifically, the winner in this scenario is you! If you follow the link below, you’ll be able to snag a like-new Pixelbook for $400 less than a new one and get a device that might as well be brand new. It is a fantastic deal and because it isn’t just a single flash sale, these devices should be around at this price – off and on – for a good amount of time. We did see this deal initially show up and then disappear, but it is back!

If you are in the market for what is arguably still the best Chromebook you can buy, you don’t want to miss this! Also, if you use the Ebay link below before 1/7/19, you can qualify for an additional $10 off!

Shop Pixelbook on Best Buy’s Ebay Store