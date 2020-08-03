Deal Alert: Save up to $150 when you buy a Pixelbook Go

With schools slowly getting back in session, it’s becoming exceedingly more difficult to get you hands on a new Chromebook that’s worth its salt. Even more challenging is finding a good deal on some new hardware. Robby covered three devices that you can get for under $300 that are actually worth having in your bag when you head back to school. For those who are looking for a more premium experience, the Pixelbook Go may be what you’re looking for in a device and it just happens to be on sale. We haven’t seen many deals on Google’s latest Chromebook and this may be the first time we’ve seen three of the four models served at a discount.

The base Core m3 Pixelbook Go is probably enough for the average consumer but if you’re heading back to college or looking for a new work device, the Core i5/i7 models offer ample horsepower for most discerning users. The Core m3 version is still $649 but you can get up to $150 off of the Pixelbook Go when you purchase a Core i5/i7 configuration. The savings starts at $50 off of the Core i5, 8GB/128GB clamshell bringing the price down to $799. Bump to the i5, 16GB version and you’ll get $100 off at $899. You’re essentially paying $100 to double the RAM which is a bit extraneous but some people may need that extra memory. The Just Black 4K, Core i7 Pixelbook Go will run you $1249 which is a savings of $150 but you’ll get that crispy UHD display, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of strorage for your money.

You can find these deals at both Amazon and Best Buy. The choice is entirely up to you. The Pixelbook Go has been my daily driver outside of review and testing devices and I can say, it is still my favorite Chromebook to sit down with when I’m ready to dig in my heals and do some work. The keyboard is amazing as is the trackpad. The screen, while not crazy bright, is still a great display with colors that pop and viewing angles a plenty. The build-quality is second-to-none and the speakers are absolutely magical when you compare them to most laptops. You can find the Pixelbook Go deals over on The Chrome Shop at the link below. Don’t forget, the Pixelbook Go qualifies for the $19.99 Jabra Elite 65t TWS earbud promo at Best Buy if you have a Student Deals account.

Pixelbook Go on Chrome Shop