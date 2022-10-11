Pixel Watch confirmed to receive updates until October 2025

The Pixel Watch made its official debut last week at the Made by Google event. While Google did a really good job of highlighting all of its features and how helpful it will be when you use it together with all your other Made by Google devices, there was one key piece of information it left out — how long it will receive support.

According to a report by Android Police which they spotted via Reddit, there is now a documentation link in Google’s support pages confirming that the Pixel Watch will be guaranteed software updates until at least October 2025. This will effectively grant the watch exactly three years of support.

This discovery has caused some controversy among customers who believe a $350 smartwatch deserves more than just three years of support. This is compounded by the fact that Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 comes with four years worth of software updates, and the Apple Watch Series 8 has five. This makes the Pixel Watch the smartwatch out of these three big tech companies offering the narrowest support window. Moreover, as Android Authority states, if you happen to buy the watch later on – let’s say for the holidays – you have already lost a couple of months of support on your brand new watch.

This is definitely not welcomed news and probably not the best strategy when you are trying to launch a first-generation product that you are hoping makes a dent in an already very competitive market. As a fan of everything Made by Google, I am making the investment in the watch anyways. Still, I’m secretly hoping that the “at least” wording on the support link means that this isn’t a final decision and that this support period could be extended eventually.

Newsletter Signup