Pixel Watch now available for pre-order

The highly anticipated Pixel Watch was officially unveiled today at the Made by Google event, along with new Pixels and a more in-depth look at the upcoming Pixel Tablet / Nest Hub. Now that the watch is official, we can stop talking about leaked specs and photos and finally refer to the real thing straight from the source. Here’s a rundown on the watch’s specs, features, and pricing:

Design

The Pixel Watch’s domed design was inspired by the shape a water droplet makes, or what Google calls “a bold, circular 3D domed glass that blends seamlessly into the stainless steel body, giving it a slim look on the wrist.” This design looks classic yet sophisticated, giving it that familiar look and feel of a minimalistic timepiece. It was specifically designed that way to feel comfortable so it can be worn at any time, even when sleeping. The lack of sharp corners and edges also prevents it from getting caught in your sleeve, though as it is scratch-resistant, you won’t have to worry much about it rubbing up against your clothes.

The 41mm device includes a tactile crown that controls the screen, accesses shortcuts, and calls up the app tray. Additionally, the side button is positioned directly above the crown with the capability to open your most recently used apps.

Those of you with mirrorless cameras will recognize the proprietary watch band attachment mechanism, as it mimics attaching a camera lens, which will make it easy to switch between all the bands available to choose from. As far as the watch faces, there is a total of 19 customizable ones, including a Google Photos face, so you can use one of your favorite photos as your background.

Help by Google

The Pixel Watch will run the latest Wear OS 3.5, which will provide information at a glance, making tasks easier and helping when needed. It includes customizable tiles and watch faces that will allow you to choose what you see at a glance. Google Assistant will, of course, be responsible for providing all the hands-free help you need. Additionally, you will be able to control your smart home devices with the redesigned Google Home app.

Additionally, Google smarts will also be present all over the watch’s UI, allowing you to do things like check your email and calendar notifications, as well as make payments with Google Pay, and get turn-by-turn directions with Maps. You can also enjoy songs from your YouTube Music library and cache your favorite playlists using the 32GB of storage that the watch comes with, however, if you have connectivity, you can also choose to stream your music. The 4g LTE-cellular model will allow you access to even more apps and content without having to have your phone with you.

Now that Google has built a proper ecosystem, it has also made it easier so you can connect and use all your devices together. The Pixel Watch will come with Fast Pair, so you will be able to quickly pair your buds and switch from answering a call or getting driving directions from your phone to your watch. Finally, Fall detection is coming next year, so your emergency contacts or emergency services can be contacted in case of an emergency.

Now, if you are interested in actual specs, we got you. Here are some of the most important ones:

41mm diameter

294 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 24-hour life (approximate)

Charging speeds of about 30 minutes to 50%, 55 minutes to 80%, and 80 minutes to 100%

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

5 ATM water resistance (Not waterproof – designed to be used in shallow water)

Exynos 9110 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor

Runs on Wear OS 3.5

32 GB eMMC flash storage / 2GB SDRAM

Includes all the following sensors: Compass, altimeter, blood oxygen, multipurpose electrical sensor, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor.

Includes built-in microphone and speaker

Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, NFC, and 4G LTE / UMTS on the cellular model

In the box: Pixel Watch, Active band (small and large), USB-C magnetic charging cable, and quick start guide

Health by Fitbit

Ever since Google acquired Fitbit in 2021, the world collectively wondered how this would influence the functionality of Google’s Pixel Watch. It turns out that it did quite a bit with deep Fitbit integration and health and fitness features that rival the competition. The health and fitness features use on-device machine learning for accurate continuous heart rate tracking and measuring, plus 40 exercise modes to track all your workouts and daily activities using its built-in GPS.

Just like Fitbit devices, the Pixel watch can also keep tabs on signs of AFib (Atrial Fibrillation) and on your sleep patterns. New Pixel Watch owners will also receive six months of Fitbit Premium for more in-depth health data.

Accessories

To transform the overall look of your watch, you will be able to choose between 20 first-party bands, which will be available in woven, stretch, active, and leather styles. There will also be a metal band coming next spring. The active bands will be available in small (fits wrists 130-175 mm around) and large (fits wrists 165-210 mm around). Accessory bands range from $49-$199.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

The Pixel Watch is available to pre-order starting today at the Google Store, participating carriers, and retailers. It will cost $349 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model and $399 for 4G LTE. Both include six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music Premium. They will also be available in the below color combinations:

Matte Black Stainless Steel case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Stainless Steel case / Charcoal Active band

Polished Silver Stainless Steel case / Chalk Active band

Champagne Gold Stainless Steel case / Hazel Active band

