Pixel Watch marketing leaks reveal details on faces, functionality, band types, and band pricing

We are only three days away from the Made by Google event, where we will finally get to see the official unveiling of the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch. However, that hasn’t stopped the barrage of leaks on both those devices from reaching the floodgates. Just this weekend, we reported on a new unlisted Pixel Watch ad that showed the watch with bezels that weren’t as large as originally thought to be. However, today, there is even more to report.

One of the latest leaks comes from Slashleaks, which got its hands on some unreleased promo material on the Pixel Watch that shows a variety of Pixel Watch faces and bands. Additionally, some of these images reveal details of how some of the applications work, such as the pairing process and others.

Just got my hands on a bunch of #Google #PixelWatch promo material showing all color options and Watch Bands for the first time. Some details revealed as well…@Slashleaks 👉🏻 https://t.co/HzbWeGGSKP pic.twitter.com/N0uiKaKXo0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 1, 2022

In these first images, we see different colored watch bands – of the silicone, leather, and woven variety – along with about seven different watch faces, including one graphical one and one where the time is spelled out.

However, in this gallery, we can see even more detail on different watch functions, such as the fingerprint heart rate interface as well as fast pair and making a phone call. Additionally, there is one image where the watch appears to have drops of water around it, signaling that the watch will have some IP waterproof rating.

However, immediately after these images surfaced, another leak came through with even more marketing materials, including a picture of what’s in the box – including the charger.

But just in case we were still not satisfied with seeing this watch and its accessories from every angle, yet another leak came along today from Droid Life which features a hands-on of the proprietary Pixel Watch “Active” band along with instructions on how to attach and detach said band, as well as how to put the watch on.

It also shows the front and back of the retail boxes for the sports band, which reveals the wrist sizing and colors, confirming that there will be a smaller sized 130-175mm band and a larger one measuring 165-210mm. Finally, we found out that Droid Life was able to purchase these bands for $49, which we assume will be the retail pricing once the watch officially launches.

At this point, the ongoing stream of leaks on this round of Made by Google product releases seems like a runaway train on the verge of arriving at the station. I’d like to think that with only three days left until the official announcement, there couldn’t possibly be anything else that can leak, but I’m sure I’m wrong, and something will sneak in at the last minute. We all just have to buckle up and go along for the ride.

Newsletter Signup