Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Pixel Watch 3 and Wear OS 5 made moving to a different phone wildly easy

By View Comments

I’ve been sitting on this for a bit, but last night was the right time for me to move back over to my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. I’ve had the foldable itch for about a month at this point, but I’ve declined to make the actual move over. I spent a few days with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and while it is a lovely device, I actually find the ergonomics to be a bit better with the Z Fold 5 for my use cases. Plus, Joe’s looking to make the switch to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold shortly, so I knew if I was going back to the tablet-in-pocket setup, it was back to Samsung for me.

We’re actually working with Samsung to get a few more pieces of their ecosystem puzzle to make some content around how the new Galaxy Chromebook Plus fits into their existing world, so getting back to a Samsung phone for a short time makes sense for that as well.

advertisement

I suppose I mainly share all of this to ease any potential fears that I’m fed up with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s actually the opposite and I still really do love that phone quite a bit. I just happen to have the luxury of having both phones at my disposal, and sometimes I just want to change things up for a bit. That’s all.

Changing phones with Wear OS 5 is a breeze

So, part of that change was obviously getting my Pixel Watch 3 over onto a different phone. In the past, this has been a mess, requiring a full-blown reset and restart of the watch to get it connected to a new phone. I’ve not had too much actual hands-on experience with this process since the updates to Wear OS that allow for easy phone swapping, so I was still a bit hesitant to dive into all of it.

advertisement

But I’m not kidding when I tell you that I was in the middle of another, arbitrary process this morning and before I was done with that other task, I’d clicked through the steps to move the Pixel Watch 3 over to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and I was absolutely blown away by how simple, seamless, and quick the whole thing was.

Check out Today’s Best Chomebook Deals

I just opened the settings on the Pixel Watch 3, went to System > Transfer watch and hit the check mark and off we went. I’d previously installed the Pixel Watch app on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, so I just opened up the app, it found the watch, and I agreed to the pairing prompts. A few screens later and it was done! I even had to sign into Fitbit on this phone during the process, and I’m not exaggerating when I tell you it took less than 5 minutes all told.

advertisement

Compared with how cumbersome it used to be to move your watch from one phone to another, this is a massive upgrade not only in promise, but in practice. I’m sure this isn’t something most of you do on a very regular basis – I know it isn’t for me. So I simply wanted to share my very brief journey to encourage you that – when the time does inevitably come – the process is beyond simple. Well done, here, Google.

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

advertisement

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.