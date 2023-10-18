Google’s original Pixel Watch gets a boost with Wear OS 4 update

If you own the original Pixel Watch, you have an important update coming your way. Google announced this Tuesday that its first Pixel Watch will soon receive the Wear OS 4 update (build: TWD4.2301005.002). The phased rollout has already begun and will extend “over the coming weeks,” according to Google.

This update is packed with enhancements that promise a better smartwatch experience for Pixel Watch users. In addition to “numerous bug fixes, battery improvements, and performance updates,” Google has highlighted 6 key features in a Pixel Watch community post. These include watch transfer, backup and restore, a preinstalled Google Calendar app, safety features like Safety Check, new and improved accessibility, and enhanced notifications.

If you decide to upgrade to the new Pixel Watch 2, the new watch transfer feature will make switching a breeze. With this update, transferring data from your original Pixel Watch to your new watch won’t necessitate a factory reset. Finally! Users can also back up their Pixel Watch data and settings like watch faces, making for a seamless transition when deciding to upgrade.

How to update your Pixel Watch

To update your Pixel Watch, navigate to Settings > System > System update. For the best update experience, Google recommends that your watch is on the charger, charged to at least 50%, and connected to Wi-Fi. If you don’t have an update, just hang tight – Google says the rollout will continue over the coming weeks and users will receive a notification on their watch once the OTA becomes available for their particular device. You can also try to force the update to appear on your watch with this hidden trick.

