How to force the latest update to your Pixel Watch [VIDEO]

Just recently, the Pixel Watch was updated to the latest December 2022 build. The update contained a few notable additions like new watch tiles and the Fitbit Sleep Profiles, but there were bug fixes and small UI issues addressed as well. If you saw this news and were looking for the update, you may have – like me – found your watch not wanting to take the update just yet.

Luckily, there’s a workaround for that. Thanks to a heads-up from the folks over at 9to5 Google, we are now aware of a quick little trick that allows Pixel Watch users to forcibly update their watches when a new version is available.

How to force a Pixel Watch update

The process for this is ridiculously simple, but hidden in plain sight. Simply go to the Settings app on your Pixel Watch, scroll all the way down to System > System Updates and when you see the Your watch is up to date logo and text, you’re almost there.

From this screen, click a bunch of times on the watch icon until you see a message that says Waiting for watch to charge. At this point, drop the watch on a charger and the update process will begin. Strange, right? Apparently, this has been available since Wear OS 2, and though it works just fine, a simple Check for Update button would make a lot more sense in my opionion.

Either way, if your Pixel Watch hasn’t been updated just yet, the good news is you can get the latest version installed right now. Your watch will definitely take the update eventually, but who likes to wait? Having this trick in your back pocket will work for this month’s update and future updates as well, so you are welcome. I know I’m glad I’ve learned this one for sure!

