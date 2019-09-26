If you’ve ever considered buying the Pixel Slate, this deal might make up your mind for you

The Pixel Slate has been through quite the ringer over its relatively short lifespan. From tough reviews to beta-level software woes, this Chromebook tablet from Google stumbled out of the door and never really regained its balance. Though many users would swear by their Pixel Slate, I find myself in the camp of naysayers and haters, honestly, and most of that ire comes from the price.

I’ve talked about my ‘meh’ attitude towards tablets in general in another post, but the thought process is simple: I don’t think tablets serve much purpose anymore. Good for a few uses and users, not legitimately good for most users, though. With that in mind, the biggest hurdle the Pixel Slate has faced since its announcement has been its price. Asking $1000 for a mediocre tablet and mediocre laptop just feels off. As it wasn’t great at either task at launch, it was impossible to fully recommend.



But price changes those thoughts in a very significant way. We posted just a couple days ago about the Pixel Slate being on sale for a ridiculous $450 off if you buy the tablet and keyboard (which you should if you are considering this Chromebook), but now we’re beginning to see brand-new, unopened bundles pop up on Ebay for EVEN LESS!

We’re dropping the link for the Core m3/8GB variant with the Google Keyboard below and the asking price is an insane $475! That’s more than a 50% price break over the MSRP, and at this price, I don’t think it will be around for very long. The good news is, I’d fully expect to see more of this in the coming weeks as everyone knows Google has a new Chromebook on the way that will only serve to drive down the asking price of the Pixel Slate. We’ve also added a quick search button for you to see more Pixel Slate deals on Ebay as there are other listings as well that aren’t as low as this first one, but they are close.

Lesson to be learned? Now is the time to really start looking in every possible place for a deal on last year’s Google-made Chromebook because its about to get really competitive. Please note that you really need to consider the seller’s ratings when buying from Ebay. Sure, their buyer’s protection is much better than it was years ago, but you should only buy if the seller has multiple other sales already and solid feedback. Good luck out there!

