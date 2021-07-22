The 2nd generation Google Pixel Buds have been discontinued in favor of the new A-Series

Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series have recently hit the market, and with an affordable $99 price tag and streamlined features, it’s hard not to buy them. We usually see previous iterations of hardware stick around for a year or two after the launch of its successor before the company yanks them from the market, but according to The Verge, the 2nd generation Pixel Buds have recently lost their ‘Buy’ button on the Google Store in the United States and Canada, indicating that the end may be near.

We can confirm now, having skimmed the Store ourselves, that the Buds are no longer listed whatsoever. Take the image of the Google Store’s navigation menu found below – do you notice anything missing? That’s right, where they used to sit alongside the new ones, there is now just an empty space. The A-Series appear with a ‘New’ badge, but for anyone hoping to pick up the old earbuds with swipe controls, you’re now out of luck – sorry.

Google still hasn’t officially stated that they’ve ‘discontinued’ them, per se, but actions speak louder than words, and short of an official statement, pulling them from the store is a clear indicator that this is the case. The word right now comes to The Verge from a Google Spokesperson who says they’re “out of stock in the Google Store in the US and Canada at this time”. They were also told that the company currently has no backstock.

“Some third-party retailers may still have inventory available and they remain on sale in other markets as inventory allows.” Google Spokesperson to The Verge

Honestly, you can’t get more direct than that, can you? Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see what Google says about this in the days or weeks to come, but I don’t imagine it will be long before it gives us something official. Android Police says that the Google Store still has availability for the buds in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, and the U.K., but again, I believe this will be short-lived.

While many hold the 2nd generation Pixel Buds in high regard, I had the absolute worst experience several times over, so I say good riddance. I’m excited to move on to the A-Series to see if they prove to be more reliable! Anyone who keeps their old pair will still get software fixes and security updates for them for the foreseeable future though, so there’s that. Where do you stand – are you a fan of the old or the new? Let’s chat in the comments!