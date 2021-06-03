Pixel Bud A-Series Official: Pre-orders live for $99

Google I/O came and went with absolutely no news of hardware which left us wondering when we would see the much-rumored Pixel Bud A earbuds from Google. Given all the news surrounding the highly-anticipated Pixel 6, it wouldn’t have been too surprising to see the next iteration of Google’s TWS earbuds at a hardware event, say, in October. Well, Google apparently had other plans.

As we were wrapping up the podcast and getting ready for lunch, the official Made By Google YouTube channel put out a new video introducing the all-new Pixel Buds A-series and along with it, a blog post on The Keyword filling us in on the what, where, why, and how of the new audio devices. Check out the video and then, we’ll get down to the details.

The new Pixel Buds A-Series doesn’t appear to deviate drastically from the previous model and most of the features fall right in line with the numerous rumors that leaked out about the earbuds. The biggest thing to note about the new earbuds is that they WILL feature capacitive touch controls. This is big news as one of the big rumors was that Google would be nixing this feature as part of the overall cost-reduction to the new model. Apart from that, the new Pixel Buds do lose wireless charging but Google is touting many of the same features found on the last-gen Buds.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series/

Bluetooth 5.0

Custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker driver

Passive noise reduction

Spatial vent for in-ear pressure reduction and spatial awareness

Dual beamforming microphones

up to 5 hours of listening time or up to 2.5 hours of talk time

: Up to 24 hours of listening time with case, or up to 12 hours of talk time

USB-C® charging port

Capacitive touch sensors for music, calls, and Assistant controls

Single IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection to play and pause automatically

Motion-detecting accelerometer

Hall Effect sensor for case close detection

Clearly White/Dark Olive

The new Pixel Buds A-series are available for pre-order from the Google Store for $99 which is drastically less than the previous Buds. The new models come in Clearly White and Dark Olive and the buds are expected to start shipping on June 17 in the U.S. and Canada. You can find the listing below to pre-order or sign up for the waitlist if you are outside of the U.S. or Canada.

Pixel Buds A-Series on the Google Store