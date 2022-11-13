Another Pixel 7 exclusive at-a-glance feature is making its way to older Pixel devices

When Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones were launched, several features were made “exclusive” to that series alone. This is usually the case when Google releases new phones, saving the latest and greatest advancements for the latest and greatest phone in their lineup. Sometimes these features are dependent on the newest SoC that powers that phone, but in many cases, the features can and do work on older phones, either in a full or limited capacity.

We have already seen this happen with the At-a-Glance widget, which got a bit of a glow-up on the Pixel 7 series by displaying more detailed weather information and was recently spotted working in its full glory on a Pixel 6. Now, we are seeing the same thing happen with the package delivery alerts within the same widget, which, as reported by Android Police, has been spotted on Pixel models 5, 6, 6a, and 6 Pro.

For those unfamiliar, if you have a Nest Doorbell, the At-a-Glance widget could already tell you who is at your door. However, upon the Pixel 7 series launch, the same widget would also let you know if a package was left at your door. When your Nest Doorbell sees a package being delivered, you get a “Package seen” alert and a picture of the package on your home screen. Just like the alerts within the Nest app, these are very helpful, especially if you are not home when the packages arrive.

According to AP, the At-a-Glance is also expected to gain the ability to let you know the status of your food delivery order, among other helpful things. Pixel devices are due for a Feature Drop next month, so we are hoping that a few more of these new glanceable alerts will make their way to our Pixel devices then.

