Here are the Pixel 7 features that will eventually make it to the Pixel 6

When Google releases a new model in its Pixel smartphone line, it tends to reserve the latest and greatest improvements and features for that new phone model and make it an “exclusive.” However, as we have seen time and time again, Google also tends to bring some of these same features to their older models months down the line, usually via a feature drop or one of their software patches. The Pixel 7 will not be an exception, and according to PhoneArena, which got confirmation from Google on this, the below features will make it to all Tensor-powered Pixels later this year.

Clear Calling

The Clear Calling feature decreases phone call background noise so you can have a distraction-free phone call. Additionally, the ability to simply say “silent” to dismiss a call or to say “stop” and “snooze” to stop or pause an alarm is also coming to all Tensor-powered Pixels.

Guided Frame

Introduced to much glee among the blind and/or low-vision community, Guided Frame uses a combination of spoken instructions, high-contrast visual animations, and haptic feedback to guide you on how to properly frame yourself for a shot.

Enhanced Real-Tone

Introduced with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Real-Tone – a technology that produces more natural and accurate skin tones in photos – was exclusive to those two models for some time. However, it later became available as a filter in Google Photos and, therefore, available to a wider set of users. Now, Real-Tone is getting an improvement on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro camera, and it will eventually be available to the Pixel 6 line via integration with Night Sight and Portrait mode.

Spatial Audio for Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro launched with the promise of gaining Spatial Audio this year. We have already seen some hints that the company is working on it; however, we now have confirmation that not only is it coming via a Feature Drop, but it is also going to be enabled on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

“At a Glance,” Improved Audio Message Transcription

The “At a Glance” widget, a fixture on every Pixel phone, will be getting some improvements as well. These include showing your flight and gate number when traveling, as well as the weather at your destination and which carousel you need to go to to find your checked luggage.

Additionally, the Audio Message Transcription feature that is world-class on the Pixels when it comes to transcribing audio will also roll all the way down to the Pixel 4a.

Sorry, no Face Unlock for the Pixel 6 Pro

It’s not all good news, though. When asked by PhoneArena about plans to bring Face Unlock to the Pixel 6 Pro, something that has been rumored for some time now, Google declined to comment. I guess that means the rumors are untrue, or it was in the original plans but then it was decided to keep it exclusive to the Pixel 7 lineup and future Pixels. Shame, though.

