The Pixel 7 Series’ At-a-Glance weather widget is making its way to older phones

When Google releases a new Pixel phone model, it tends to save the best new features and upgrades for that phone model and make them “exclusive.” But, as we’ve seen many times before, Google often adds some of these same features to older models a few months later. This is usually done through a “feature drop” or a software patch.

Like clockwork, the Pixel 7 series is already starting to show this pattern with one feature previously only seen on this device, now making its way to older Pixels. The feature we are referring to is the more detailed weather forecasts on the At-a-Glance widget on the home and lock screens. As reported by Android Police, users are reporting that when they wake up in the morning, their Google Pixel 6 home and lock screens show them more detailed weather forecasts.

Previously, on devices older than the Pixel 7, the At-a-Glance widget showed only a weather icon and the current temperature. However, on the Pixel 7 series, we get a little bit more information, such as the daily forecast and information about when it is likely to rain. It should be noted, though, that the widget tends to display this extra information earlier in the morning and then revert back to its basic temperature reading later in the day.

At-a-Glance widget on Pixel 7’s lock and home screen showing extended weather info

Images source: Android Police

While this isn’t the most exciting feature to kick things off, it is a sign that features are already trickling down to older Pixel devices. I would personally love to see Clear Calling and Guided Frame as the next two features to roll out to all Tensor-powered Pixel devices, as those have been confirmed and are on the list of features that will work on older devices.

Newsletter Signup