Pixel’s At a Glance widget will show status from food delivery apps

The At a Glance widget is a feature of Pixel phones that either gets lots of love or lots of hate. Whatever your feelings are on it, it’s no secret that it is an integral part of the Pixel experience and one that easily distinguishes the Pixel launcher from others.

The widget has also been the recipient of some new features this year, some of which have arrived as part of the quarterly Pixel Feature Drops. Earlier this year, it picked up the ability to show you who was ringing your Nest doorbell, and just recently, it regained the ability to give users traffic info and travel time when commuting.

Additionally, as reported last month as part of 9to5Google’s APK teardown, three new features were also in the works: A cross-device timer, ride status from ridesharing services, and food delivery app status. This last one is reportedly next in line, as 9to5Google has already unearthed it before it becomes active.

Image Source: 9to5Google

According to 9to5, it appears as a “Food and household orders” toggle in the Assistant version of the “At a Glance” settings, unlike the newer toggles that are part of the Pixel launcher. This toggle has reportedly appeared on some devices running Android 12 and Android 13 following a server-side push. It’s reasonable to think that this means the feature is almost ready to go live, perhaps in the next Feature Drop. We will keep an eye out for this to show up on our phones and will keep you posted when it does.

