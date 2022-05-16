Pixel’s At a Glance widget may soon pick up Nest Doorbell package delivery notices

Google Nest doorbells have a package detection feature included as part of the Nest Aware plan. This feature can be very helpful for those waiting for a very important delivery or simply want to monitor when a package has been dropped off and determine if it’s in danger of getting picked up by a package thief. At the moment, the only way to get these alerts are to set them up via the Nest app (with some prior setup) and wait for the notifications to come through.

However, during a recent APK teardown, 9to5Google has discovered that these alerts may be coming to the Pixel At a Glance widget in the form of an “ambient reminder” to collect your package. This comes right after Google added connected devices, safety checks, and earthquake alerts to the widget as part of the March Pixel Feature Drop, which saw a slow rollout that wasn’t completed until mid-April.

This isn’t the first Nest Doorbell-related feature to hit the “At a Glance” widget though. Earlier this year, some users started seeing notifications in this area for doorbell rings as well. This was first reported by @MishaalRahman on Twitter, who shared the below screenshots. However, this feature doesn’t seem to have made it to all Pixel users, and no further mention has been made about it by Google.

I hope that the delay with the doorbell ring notification means that they are launching that and the package delivery notification together in one Pixel Feature Drop soon. It does feel like the “At a Glance” widget is the perfect place where one would expect to find notifications like that and promptly act on them. If that’s the case, let’s hope that it arrives before the release of the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro, or at least as part of the Android 13 stable release.