Pixel “At a Glance” widget finally gets new functionality from March feature drop

The March feature drop for Google Pixel devices promised some very helpful features that most users didn’t see come to fruition. One of these was a better “At a Glance” widget that would appear more often to show battery levels, a safety check countdown, reminders to turn off your alarm if the next day was a holiday, and earthquake alerts.

Despite a slow rollout, 9to5Google reports that these features should now be widely available to Pixel users. You should see them by long pressing on the At a Glance widget, then tapping on Customize. The three new options you should see are “Connected devices,” “Safety check,” and “Earthquake alert.” I checked my Pixel 6 this morning and confirmed that I could see all three, and upon connecting my headphones, the widget reacted accordingly, letting me know its status.

As 9to5 explains, all three of these features can be turned off if you do not want them, and it is unclear if the “reminders to turn off your alarm if the next day is a holiday” capability is live yet but just not getting its own toggle. It’s good to see that Google is finally making all these new features widely available, as they are way overdue for those waiting for this since the feature drop was announced. I can see the safety check, which displays a countdown from the Personal Safety app, plus getting notified when an earthquake larger than 4.5 magnitude is detected nearby as very worthwhile additions.