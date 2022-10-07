Your Pixel’s new Security & Privacy section will be a one-stop-shop for your peace of mind

With the introduction of the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro into Google’s hardware lineup, the company is further tweaking its software to make it the safest and most secure phone on the market. Well, at the very least, that’s one point that the company kept drilling in during its 2022 hardware event yesterday.

One feature, in particular, will allow you to see all of your security features in one place, giving you more peace of mind throughout the day. The Security & Privacy hub is due to launch soon (It’s been spotted on the Android 13 QPR Beta 2 by Mishaal Rahman) as noted by Google. It will tie the App Security, Google Play system updates, Fina My Device feature, Security Updates, and more together for a unified experience.

On top of that, it will show you a green or red badge based on whether your phone is secure enough or not, as well as actions you can take in order to improve your protection level. As you can see in the screenshot above, yellow action items can be tapped in order to perform a Google Security Checkup, add a protected lock screen to your device, apply any pending updates, and more.

To be clear, all of these tools have already existed on your Android phone, but having them all in one place with an easy-to-understand colored indicator is very user-friendly. Google has done a lot over the years to make Android and Pixel more approachable for the average consumer, and what once was the operating system for tinkerers fragmented across thousands of pieces of hardware with no clear direction or buying instruction is now a cohesive OS with a hardware home.

