You can get the unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for $100 off right now

Since their release, the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been quite well-received by those who purchased them. Though I just wrote a piece this week about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup due out later this week and the fact that it is highly likely that a vast majority of Android-toting Chromebook users have one of Samsung’s handsets in their pockets, I’m still a Pixel guy through and through. If you’re a fan of Google services, Pixel phones work with them better than anything else on the market.

While previous Pixel phones always had some sort of glaring flaw (bad screens, bathtub notches, software issues, connectivity problems, etc.), these latest from Google seem to have finally righted the ship in nearly every way. As far as I can tell from using the Pixel 7 Pro since the launch event, these two phones are by far the most stable, best-built handsets Google has produced to date.

Price plays an important part

Despite all that praise, one of the biggest upsides to Pixel ownership here in 2023 still comes down to price and overall value. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro undercut what you’d expect to pay for phones of this quality, and that makes them far more attractive to those wanting a great Android experience without the purchase of something like a Galaxy Phone.

At $899 and $599 respectively, the Pixel 7 lineup is pretty aggressively priced when you look at the overall landscape of phones at this point. At these prices, you’d almost never expect to see deals on these two phones, and for the most part, that has been the case. Google only dropped the price on these new Pixels one other time for Black Friday, so these discounts are definitely worth noting.

Over at Best Buy right now, you can get the unlocked Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro for each for $100 off and the only caveat is the fact that you’ll need to activate them the same day. There are no contracts or particular carriers required: you just need to put it on a phone plan the same day. While there are great carrier deals out there, they come with trade-in incentives that lock you to the carrier in order to take advantage of the monthly bill credits to keep your phone’s “discount.”

This deal at Best Buy is not a monthly scheme and is for those who want to purchase the phone straight up and are ready to drop the money right now. Especially for those interested in the excellent Pixel 7, that means you are saving about 17% on the purchase price of a solid new phone that takes arguably the best photos on the market. While the percentage discount on the Pixel 7 Pro isn’t quite as impressive (about 11%), it still gets you one of (if not the) best Android devices on the market for $799. Either way you go, it’s a great deal. But don’t wait too long: these types of discounts disappear fast.

