Pixel 7 gets a new chip, and we’re not talking about Tensor

Google is back at it with the “Google Original Chips” marketing campaign you may remember from the Pixel 6 launch in Japan which consists of different flavored bags of potato chips made to look like each of the Pixel devices they represent. The Pixel 6 campaign was also a cheeky and punny way to celebrate the launch of Google’s first in-house silicon, the Tensor CHIP. However, as this was localized to only Japan, those of us elsewhere in the world had no choice but to admire the campaign from afar.

Now, Google is capitalizing on the success of that campaign by replicating it to market the second generation of the Tensor Chip that will debut with the Pixel 7 devices, aptly named Tensor G2. It was first announced via the official Google Japan twitter account which leads to a page on the Google Store dedicated to a lottery in Japan to win boxes of Snow Cheese, Hazel Onion, Salty Lemon, or Obsidian Pepper flavored “Google Original Chips.”

TRANSLATION With #GooglePixel7 & 7 Pro, you too can be a #TeamPixel. 4 flavors of #GoogleChips that can be enjoyed with family and friends will be delivered to his 2,000 people by lottery!

The application period is until 18:00 on Friday, September 23rd♪ Click here to apply ⇒ https://store.google.com/intl/ja/chips/

“Google Original Chips” campaign in Japan

It is kind of a bummer that this is, once again, limited to Japan only. However, I am glad to see the return of this campaign and the Pixel-fied bags of chips, this time making the camera bar even more prominent complete with the camera cutouts. Last year’s campaign included a video as well featured on the Google Japan YouTube channel, but this year one hasn’t been published as of the date of writing this post. I hope that a video does exist and gets published soon, as I quite enjoyed watching people pretend a bag of chips is actually a Google Pixel phone. It’s all in good fun, folks.

