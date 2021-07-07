Pick up this Lenovo USI pen for your Chromebook for only $26

USI pens are awesome. As the name infers, the Universal Stylus Initiative means your pen will work exactly the same no matter which compatible device you happen to be using. Some USI pens offer some additional features such as barrel buttons that perform specific functions. Some models are rechargeable and can be juiced by plugging into a USB cable while some Chromebooks come with stowable USI pens that charge when garaged. Still, the core of the USI movement is a pen that works on any USI-compatible Chromebook with a certain set of base features. This means users can buy the pen that they want and know that it will work out of the box.

You can easily drop fifty dollars or more on a new USI pen and I’m sure that many will do so to get exactly the features or brand they want and that’s totally fine. However, if you just want a USI pen that works and is as affordable as they come, Lenovo is where you want to look. Lenovo’s USI stylus is as basic as they come with no extra buttons and a single AAAA battery that Lenovo states can get up to 150 days of use. It also happens to be one of the most affordable on the market with a retail price tag of only $39.99.

That’s a solid deal for a digital pen but right now, you can save nearly fifteen dollars on Lenovo’s USI stylus. Thanks to a ten-dollar discount and some handy tricks from Rakuten, you can pick up the Lenovo USI pen for only $26.21 and shipping is free. To score the savings, all you need is a free Rakuten account. If you don’t have one, you can use the link below and you’ll get an extra $30 cash on your Big Fat Check the first time you make a qualified purchase. Once you’ve signed up, simply install the Rakuten Chrome extension on head over to Lenovo. When you click the Rakuten extension, you can activate your 8% cashback. When you go to check out, use the promo code “extrafive” to get 5% off of your purchase. This should bring the total price of the stylus down to around $26 and that’s a very good price for any USI pen.

