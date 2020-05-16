Pick up the premium Brydge C-Type Chrome OS keyboard half off

Chrome OS accessories are slowly but sure becoming easier to find. Just last week, we discovered that Dell has launched its own wireless Chrome OS keyboard and we’ve got one here in the office to bring you a full review in the very near future. However, Brydge’s all-aluminum C-Type keyboard for Chrome OS is still one of the best built and designed pieces of hardware out there when it comes to Chrome OS-specific peripherals and it is currently priced 50% off the normal $99.99 MSRP.

The Best Bluetooth Keyboard For Your Chromebook Chrome OS accessories are slowly but sure becoming easier to find. Just last week, we discovered that Dell has launched its own wireless Chrome OS keyboard and we've got one here in the office to bring you a full review in the very near future. However, Brydge's all-aluminum C-Type keyboard for Chro

Brydge’s C-type is built specifically for Chrome OS and its discrete, premium design makes it the perfect accessory for any desk setup that includes a Chromebook, Chromebox or Chrome OS tablet. A hundred bucks may be a bit more than some would like to bite off but for the killer price of $49.99, it’s difficult not to recommend this sleek input device. Whether your pairing with Bluetooth or connecting via USB-C, the Brydge offers a great typing experience and you’ll feel right at home with the Chrome OS keys that even include an integrated Assitant key. Oh yeah, the rechargeable C-Type will also get you up to 6 months of use on one charge. Check out the deal at the link below.

Brydge C-Type Keyboard