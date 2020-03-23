Missing the gym? Peloton App extends trial to 90 days and it works with Chromecast

Gyms around the world have been forced to close their doors and that has left many of us missing the gym. To be honest, I was finally getting into a good routine to start off 2020 and now I am feeling inactive and a little unmotivated. Working out by yourself and developing a home workout regime can be incredibly difficult, especially as our daily routines continue to change. To help out, Peloton has started offering a free 90-day subscription trial of its at-home workout app and the best part is that it works perfectly with Chromecast.

I’ve been using the Peloton App for about a month now and have turned to it during this time to help me be more active. Anyone can use the app because it doesn’t require users to own a Peloton-branded spin bike or treadmill. You can choose from thousands of workouts including yoga, strength training, stretching, high-intensity interval training, and more.

If you don’t like trying to follow along on your phone, the Peloton App has Chromecast support on Android and in the web browser so you can watch on the big screen. They also recently added Chromecast support for iPhone and iPad. Chromebooks users can download the Android app or browse to members.onepeloton.com to access classes and workouts. To cast a workout, just open the class you want to take, look for the Chromecast icon (bottom right corner on Android), and then choose your Chromecast-enabled display.

This extension of the free trial to three months is a generous offer by Peloton and I would certainly recommend that you check it out if you are missing the gym, like me. Avoid the “quarantine 15” and stay active, my friends!