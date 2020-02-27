Peloton expands Chromecast feature to iOS users

Peloton is primarily known for their in-home spin bikes, but the company also offers a variety of other online classes like walking, yoga, strength training and running. The Peloton app is designed for anyone who wants to get in a good workout, regardless of whether you own a Peloton bike or treadmill. Now users with iPhones and iPads can now cast their workouts to any big screen with Chromecast.

As discovered by The Verge, the latest iOS update to the Peloton app has added Chromecast support, a feature that was previously only available for Android users. Peloton says this casting feature will allow users to “experience an even smoother class and focus on your workout without interruptions from calls and notifications.”

As you would expect, casting classes to your big screen is simple. Open the class you want to take and then tap the Chromecast icon under the video player to choose your Chromecast-enabled device. Working out in your living room has never been easier.

Peloton is clearly trying to expand their business from expensive spin bikes and they want as many people in their classes as possible. If you aren’t a user already, you can try the Peloton App free for 30 days and try out this new Chromecast feature for yourself.