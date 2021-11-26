Get 6 free months of Peacock Premium free when you buy a new Chromecast with Google TV

NBC and Google are teaming up to give new Android TV and Google TV device owners a free six months of Peacock Premium. In a new tweet by the Made by Google account, the companies advertise the fact that one of the best shows in the world, The Office, is on the platform in its entirety along with live sports, news, and hundreds of shows and movies for your consumption. This deal isn’t valid for anyone who already has one of these devices – just new buyers! Oh, and as you’d expect from these big companies, this is U.S. only – sorry.

Will Jim and Pam get together?! 💞



Pretend you don’t know and rewatch #TheOffice with 6 months of @peacockTV Premium at no extra cost when you buy a #Chromecast with Google TV.



With Premium also get:



🏈 Live sports

📰 News

📺 Hundreds of movies and shows pic.twitter.com/D20GoB8Zgb — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 24, 2021

Unfortunately, you’ll still have to deal with advertisements, since apparently, that’s the new thing now. You used to be able to pay a monthly subscription cost and have no ads, but now you have to pay for a second tier to nix them. To be fair, Peacock Premium is half the cost of traditional subscription costs, coming in at just $4.99 USD, while the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus is the expected $9.99 USD, so what’s actually happening is that NBC is providing a more accessible tier just under its usual offering.

Anyways, in the Terms of Service (Read these for yourself too!) for the Peacock promo on the Google Play Store, there are several things you should be aware of before diving in and taking advantage of this offer. First, you must purchase an eligible device – that would mean a Chromecast with Google TV or an Android TV that does not have a custom version of Android TV OS.

Next, you’ll need to subscribe to Peacock Premium through the promotional banner on the “For You” tab on the service. Lastly, you’ll need to type in your credit or debit card number so that Peacock can store it, even though it won’t charge you until after the six months trial period ends. After that point in time, you’ll automatically be charged $4.99 USD automatically and each month thereafter unless you cancel.

It should be stated that you can’t already be a Peacock Premium or Plus subscriber already while attempting to claim this sweet deal. Should you still be eligible after all of this, the offer is available until December 31, 2022, so you’ve got plenty of time to activate your device and get watching.

Based on how the ToS reads, stating that the device you obtain must be activated prior to January 30, 2023, and you must claim your 6 months subscription to Peacock Premium during this “Access Period”, I’m led to believe that anyone who gets a new Chromecast with Google TV or eligible Android TV device for Christmas and activates it after unwrapping it should also be included, even if their gifter purchased it before this period and left it in the box.