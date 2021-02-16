Outriders by Square Enix is coming to Stadia on April 1

Square Enix, publisher of the popular Final Fantasy series is bringing a new intellectual property to Google Stadia – Outriders. Developed by People Can Fly, this 1-3 player, drop-in-drop-out co-op shooter is set in an original, dark, and desperate sci-fi universe.

For those of you who are familiar with Destiny 2 on Stadia, it looks and feels a lot like that at first glance, but grittier. I know that may seem like an unfair comparison, I’m just saying those are the vibes I got at first. With that being said, I’m sure they wouldn’t release this if it were a carbon copy with a different theme, so check out the trailer below to see how unique it is.

People Can Fly have near perfected the formula for FPS games – they’re responsible for pouring their expertise into games like Bulletstorm, several of the Gears of War games, Painkiller, Unreal Tournament, Fortnite, and more.

You can pre-order Outriders right now on the Stadia Store using the button below. It’s releasing on April 1, 2021 – day and date on Google’s platform with other consoles, which is something we’ve seen very little of. Usually, the Stadia version of the game comes a few weeks to a few months afterward. This is a great sign that larger developers and publishers are still heavily invested in the platform despite its recent perceived controversy.

As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, OUTRIDERS offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.

Preorder Outriders on Stadia