Our UK friends can grab a Pixel Watch and save up to £110

Eight months later, I stand by my sentiment that Google’s Pixel Watch is still one of the best WearOS devices you can buy. While we’re anxious to see some updates and upgrades from the rumored Pixel Watch 2, Google’s first iteration of the Pixel Watch is a thoughtfully and beautifully designed device that gives you a WearOS experience like no other.

The Pixel Watch has enjoyed frequent discounts here in the states and that’s a very good thing because there’s no arguing the fact that Google’s wearable is pricey. Overseas, our friends in and around the UK don’t see as many sales on Google devices or Chromebooks so we’re trying to keep an eye out for any deals that could save them a little cash whenever possible. This week, the Pixel Watch fell square into my sights thanks to a massive discount from Amazon UK.

The Pixel Watch usually retails for £339 for the Wi-Fi only model and a whopping £379 to get the LTE-enabled version. That’s more than $480 USD for the latter which is a hefty chunk of change for any smartwatch. Today, however, UK shoppers can pick up either model of the Pixel Watch and take up to 29% of the MSRP. The LTE model has been knocked down to a very pleasant £269 while the Wi-Fi variant will run you a very palatable £249. Both mark significant savings on an excellent WearOS device that’s Made by Google. Find both deals at the link below. To our friends in the UK, we’ve got our eye out for more deals to share with you. If you come across a great deal on a Chromebook or any Google hardware, drop us a line and we’ll be sure to share it out.