Oops! The pricey Pixel 9 Pro Fold won’t work with the Pixel Stand 2

This one might sting a bit if you’re already someone who’s invested in the Google ecosystem and eagerly awaiting the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It turns out Google’s impressive-looking, expensive new foldable won’t play nice with the Pixel Stand 2 – Google’s own flagship wireless charger. Yeah.

Launched back in 2021 alongside the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel Stand 2 has become a daily-use accessory for many Pixel users. As a replacement to the original Pixel Stand, the second iteration is a sleek, fast charger that dishes out up to 23W of wireless power to compatible devices.

advertisement

Not compatible with the new Fold

Google recently updated a support document stating that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold won’t work with the Pixel Stand. The reason? The charging coil in the foldable is slightly off-center compared to previous Pixel phones, making it tricky to align properly for wireless charging.

Google even provides a handy diagram showing the coil’s location, and suggests you’ll need to fiddle around with the phone’s position on other wireless chargers to get it to work. Not exactly the most seamless experience we’ve seen in a modern smartphone.

advertisement

What’s particularly frustrating is that Google hasn’t exactly been shouting this incompatibility from the rooftops. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s Google Store listing and specs page only mention generic “Wireless charging (Qi-certified)” support, while the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup boasts “Fast wireless charging.” It feels like a bit of a sneaky omission, honestly.

So, be warned that if you’re planning on picking up the Pixel 9 Pro Fold when it goes on sale next week, be prepared to find an alternative wireless charging solution or stick to the good old-fashioned cable. It’s a disappointing misstep from Google for sure, and hopefully one they’ll address in future iterations.

advertisement

VIA: 9to5 Google