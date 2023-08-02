The folding OnePlus Open may get delayed, but it’s not all bad news

The foldable phone market here in the US is busier than it has ever been. With the release of the Pixel Fold in the past few weeks and the recent official announcement of the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, we already have a 100% increase in available folding phone options here in the States. But another entrant is possibly the most exciting option – the OnePlus Open.

Previously known as the OnePlus V Fold, the OnePlus Open was initially expected to debut in late August 2023, but it seems that the launch date has now been pushed back. According to reliable leaker Max Jambor, this is a bit of a bummer, but there’s a silver lining to the story.

Open Launch got pushed back a bit, but no worries the delay is actually good in a way



Open was supposed to have a BOE screen but turns out it was 👎🏼 – new panels are from Samsung ✅



Stay tuned for an exciting device!

More to follow 🔜 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 1, 2023

Why a delay could be great news

The reason behind the reported delay comes down to displays. OnePlus initially planned to use a display panel provided by BOE, a well known display maker that you see in devices like the Motorola Razr and Huawei’s Mate X3. However, it seems there were some quality concerns with the BOE panels, and a switch to Samsung-made panels is now happening.

While this is likely due to imperfections of some sort with the BOE screens, the switch to Samsung – a long-time player in the foldable display market – is likely an upgrade. Remember, Samsung has its screens in all sorts of folding devices like the Google Pixel Fold, Motorola Razr+, and of course, Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold phones. They know folding displays better than any other company, so OnePlus’ move should be a solid one for sure.

Delays like this certainly aren’t fun, but given the loaded spec sheet and attractive price point of the OnePlus Open, I’m still hopeful that this device is worth the wait. The switch to Samsung’s foldable display panels hopefully proves that OnePlus is really committed to delivering a fantastic folding phone on their first attempt. If that is the case and OnePlus manages to stay in their “Flagship on a budget” ethos of late, I really think the OnePlus Open could be a pretty big deal in the US: delay or not.

