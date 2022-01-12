Nvidia Shield TV update 9.0 gives you Android 11, 4K gaming with GeForce NOW, more

This morning, Nvidia posted on its blog that the 9.0 update for Shield TV owners is inbound. The update includes a slew of new features and fixes, that we’ll go over. Most notably and most exciting though, is the bump up to Android 11 – something that users have been waiting for for some time now.

With Android 11 comes several new privacy features including additional permission options for apps (allow “only this time” for temporary access, and one-time permissions). Gboard gets an update too, which now includes voice to text input right from your remote via Google Assistant.

AptX-compatible Bluetooth headsets now work with Shield TV, giving you higher quality listening options than the previous LDAC-only choice. An option to automatically disconnect Bluetooth on sleep and a new Energy saver setting for extra power customization means that you’ll save power on your accessories while they’re not in use too.

Most notably, however, is the update to NVidia GeForce NOW, which “now” includes the 3080 membership option for 4K HDR gameplay! A lot of people have been waiting for this to come to Shield TV, so this is fantastic news. As for Stadia, on the other hand, support for the “Stadia button” on XBOX, Playstation, and Shield controllers has now been added.

As for media, Google Play Movies & TV gains Dolby Vision support, Movies Anywhere is now available, giving you access to Apple TV, VUDU, and Amazon content, and IMDB (always free) is now accessible. For those who enjoy Asian movies and variety television shows, an app called IQIYI is also being added, and it includes multilingual support for menus, search, and subtitles.

Lastly, Apex Legends Emergence, Far Cry 6, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 3 Crystal Guard have all been added to Nvidia GeForce NOW, so you have more options than ever for gaming on your TV without the need for a big, bulky console! Oh, the changelog also lists several additional bug fixes, but it doesn’t go into what those are, so if you were previously having any strange, but small issues with the OS, those are likely cleared up now too.