PSA: You can use your free three months Nvidia GeForce NOW Chromebook Perk to play Starfield

Bethesda’s newest title, Starfield, or as some affectionately call it “Skyrim in space”, just released and is sparking conversations left and right. While some are singing its praises, many are pointing out that this is no No Man’s Sky. You can’t take off from or land on planets without excessive loading screens, there are samey planets, and space explorers have been robbed of, well, space travel and variation in environment design.

Worst of all is its performance. Starfield is a powerhouse of a game, demanding a pretty robust PC setup. In fact, per Todd Howard, Bethesda’s Executive Producer, it’s running just fine on PC and if yours can’t handle it, it may be time for an upgrade. Affectionately put, no doubt, but still. For those of us who don’t have powerhouse gaming rigs, there’s a silver lining though – Starfield has landed on Nvidia’s GeForce Now!

Stream it across devices, from underpowered PC, Mac, SHIELD TV and more. Ultimate members can stream at light speed with support for up to 4K resolutions and 120 fps, while Priority members can venture into deep space at up to 1080p 60 fps. Make sure to upgrade today for the best way to play Starfield. Nvidia

With a free trial that requires no credit card, and shorter wait times than xCloud (and better cloud performance too, thanks to the company’s RTX 4080 cards), you can experience this new release title with less friction, smoother gameplay and better visuals.

Of course, to get the best experience, you’re going to want to upgrade to the ‘Ultimate’ tier on GeForce Now. At $20 a month, it’s an investment, for sure, especially when you factor in that you also need to outright buy Starfield first, but again, depending on who you are and how bad you want to play this, it may be your ticket.

Luckily, with that sweet 3 month free trial of Ultimate you just got on your Chromebook for Nvidia’s cloud service, you can do just that without spending a penny. I’d love to hear what you think about the game so far. Are you playing it now, and do you feel a certain type of way about any of the issues I mentioned?

BRUH ….

On #GeforceNow I'm getting 90+ FPS on #Starfield, set on 4K Ultra – High settings 👀 This sh#t is crazy!!! pic.twitter.com/wfSP7LPbiE — MM2K | HNDC (@mm2khndc) September 14, 2023

Is it taking you like thirty shots to take out NPC enemies? Are you playing in the cloud? Let me know in the comments. Regardless of the game’s performance, it will surely improve over time, and Bethesda is always updating their titles over a decade time span to be better and better. Well, not always.

Newsletter Signup