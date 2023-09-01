New Chromebook Perk offers three free months of Nvidia GeForce NOW Priority membership

If you own a Chromebook, you’re likely no stranger to the idea of “Chromebook Perks”. You know, those deals for new Chromebook users that we write about literally all the time? Yeah, those. Well, you’ll be happy to hear that there’s another gaming perk for you to claim! John Maletis, Vice President of ChromeOS at Google, just announced on The Keyword, a complimentary three-month GeForce NOW Priority membership. Stadia may be dead and gone, but at least Nvidia is giving you cloud gaming for AAA-quality titles on your Chromebook.

Priority membership gives you access to a GeForce RTX gaming rig in the cloud so you can stream Steam, Epic Games Store, and others libraries of titles you already own. Additionally, you’ll get up to six-hour gaming sessions (you can just start a new session once that one expires) and faster access to servers compared to the free membership tier. Read: you won’t have to wait ‘in line’ forever.

While the service has a wide range of titles you can add and play, it’s worth noting that it supports the recently released Baldur’s Gate 3 – the game AAA devs and publishers hate for being successful and indie devs and fans are in love with, despite some questionable content that has them split.

To claim your three months membership, vis the Chromebook Perk’s page from your Chromebook and locate it to go through the process. Then, sync your existing gaming accounts and you’re ready to go. For those considering a new Chromebook, Google is offering three free months of GeForce NOW Ultimate with any purchase from their line of Cloud Gaming Chromebooks.

I’ve been pretty vocal about the fact that my cloud gaming days died with Stadia since it was the easiest and best platform for the task, but I didn’t want you all to miss out on the deal, so here we are, covering it. Happy gaming!

