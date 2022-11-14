NVIDIA has a great new option for gifting GeForce NOW to others for the holidays

It’s the time of year where great gifts become priority number one until they are found, secured, and packaged up for giving later in the year. We see it everywhere, from brick-and-mortar stores to online retailers: deals are everywhere you look. But what if you aren’t necessarily looking for a deal and instead are after something a bit more unique. Something you know a loved one would enjoy but maybe never really thought about?

Enter NVIDIA’s new GeForce NOW membership gift cards. The concept is simple and brilliant all at once, and with these gift cards, you can give someone an experience they either know and love or have never tried before. We’ve talked quite a bit about GeForce NOW in the past few weeks, and I’ve never been more impressed with a game streaming platform than I have been with GeForce NOW lately.

On Chromebooks specifically, the streams are top-notch, the game play is seamless (provided you have decent connection) and I’ve finally enjoyed games like Fortnite and Apex Legends on my Chromebook in longer sessions as I attempt to actually get better. I’ve said it before and it bears repeating: this is no longer cloud gaming for novelty – it is a usable replacement for a dedicated gaming rig for a casual gamer like me.

And I think it could be for a lot of people out there with lower-powered Chromebooks, PCs or Macbooks, too. There are free games to play and Steam games to purchase, bringing GeForce NOW’s total title count to over 1400 as of September 2022. Between unheard of gems to huge titles like CyberPunk 2077, Fortnite, and Destiny 2, there’s likely something for everyone in the mix.

And that’s why being able to gift this service to someone is such a great option. Most people who enjoy gaming likely have a device or two that they could use for GeForce NOW, and getting up and running is simple, quick and requires only the Chrome browser to use. But it can be run on a phone, smart TV, or streaming stick, too.

NVIDIA is offering their gift cards in three options, $20, $50, or $100. From the looks of it, these cards aren’t just dollar amounts but specific month allotments the recipient can use as they choose. For instance, at this moment, the Priority tier of GeForce NOW is marked down to $29.99 for 6 months from the standard $49.99. It doesn’t appear that you could take the $100 gift card and pay for 18+ months of Priority at that price, however. Each dollar amount is instead tied to a specific number of months of the chosen service at the standard subscription prices.

Given the fact that the markdown for the Priority tier is likely only for a short time, I suppose this makes sense. From the FAQ on the gift card page, it is clear that when you activate a gift card, that membership level takes precedence over whatever membership you have previously paid for and when the gift card runs its course, you’ll be put back on the previous membership that was paused when the gift card membership became active.

As a gift option, I think this could be a simple, effective option for a lot of you out there. And there’s a physical gift card option if you want to go that route, too. Trust me when I tell you GeForce NOW is fantastic to use. I’d be willing to bet that many users who begin this holiday season with one of these gift cards will continue to use GeForce NOW in some capacity after that gift card is extinguished. Having always-up-to-date games at the ready whenever you want to play on just about any device out there is tough to let go of once you have it.

