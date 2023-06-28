You can save $50 off NFL Sunday Ticket for a limited time

Since Google and YouTube announced the news that many NFL fans have been waiting ages for – the removal of NFL Sunday Ticket from the clutches of DirecTV – many of us have already locked in the deal that will give us unlimited access to nearly every NFL game every Sunday. And if you signed up before June 6th, you joined the crew that did so for $100 off.

Even better with this service now in the hands of YouTube and YouTube TV, Google is allowing for unlimited streams in the home and two additional streams concurrently away from home. So that means you can confidently share Sunday Ticket with a friend or family member if you so choose. And if you subscribe via YouTube TV, you’ll also be able to watch your games on delay via YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR service.

A new deal has arrived

If you missed that original sign up window, there’s at least a bit of a consolation prize on offer right now. For the time being, you can sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket and save $50 off the total price. As a reminder, without a YouTube TV subscription, Sunday Ticket is $449 and $489 if you add in NFL RedZone. For YouTube TV subscribers, that price goes down to $349 for the base package and $389 with RedZone included.

With this latest deal, however, you can get those prices down by $50 across the board, meaning that you’re only looking at $299 for Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV and $399 if you go the YouTube-only route. While not as aggressive as the $100 off that was given away to earlier subscribers, it’s still a nice deal on a service that has been coveted by NFL fans for years.

And while there’s no crystal ball I can look in to determine how aggressive Google will get with this package closer to the start of the season, it stands to reason that if they have the number of subscribers they want, the deals will dry up completely as we inch closer to September. Again, I don’t know this as a fact, but it would be a bit of a slap in the face for early subscribers if a better deal is offered to those who wait until the last second to sign up.

Either way, if you’ve been considering NFL Sunday Ticket, I’d jump on this deal right now. There’s no deadline right now for when it will end, and if you know you are going to do it anyway, you’ll be sad if the day you finally get around to it we’re back to full price. 50 bucks is 50 bucks, right?

