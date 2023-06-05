Don’t miss this last chance to save $100 on NFL Sunday Ticket for this fall

It was big news back at the end of 2022 when Google announced that they had secured the rights for NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2023 season. If you are a football fan, you know that service has long been with DirecTV and for those of us not interested in buying that particular satellite-based television service, it has simply been an unattainable thing to opt into each year.

With those rights now out of the grip of DirecTV, Google is using its online presence to deliver this coveted sports service to excited fans in a couple unique ways that don’t tie you down to Google’s YouTube TV service. So, even if you have an existing provider like Comcast, Spectrum, or Dish Network, you can leverage YouTube and a basic Google account to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket. It’s truly what fans have been waiting for!

The plans

Google’s pricing for this is pretty straightforward and similar to what DirecTV offered. For Sunday Ticket and no ongoing YouTube TV service, you’ll want to go with the standard NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube setup. You can add $40 to that to get NFL RedZone as well if you like. The offers are obviously better for those with YouTube TV, dropping the base price by $100 for both NFL Sunday Ticket and the package with RedZone included. New and current YouTube TV subscribers are both eligible for the discounted rate.

For right now and ending after tomorrow, you can get an additional $100 off of those listed prices, putting YouTube TV subscribers at just $249 for NFL Sunday Ticket! And that $100 discount applies to all the other plans as well. But this offer is set to expire after June 6th, so that gives you today and tomorrow to make the move if you are going to.

One huge perk of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube

when you buy NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels, you’ll get access to unlimited Sunday Ticket streams at home & 2 additional streams for you and your household to use on the go 🏈✨ — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 26, 2023

With the latest changes to Sunday Ticket by the YouTube team, you now have access to unlimited streams in your home and up to two additional streams outside of the household. That means you theoretically could share this investment with a couple others if you plan on watching from home all the time. If you are out and about on Sundays with any regularity, you may only want to share this with one other person as the need may arise for you to use your subscription yourself when away from your home. And keep in mind that other person will either have to log into your account (big no for me) or be a part of your family group in Google’s Family account setup.

All in all, with this discount and what looks like a robust ability to share the service, I’ve never been happier with NFL Sunday Ticket. Being able to tie it into YouTube TV and the effortless DVR they offer, I’m excited for this football season and not having to constantly try to find ways to see my Tennessee Titans play on Sunday. With NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV, I’ll be able to catch them live at home, live on the go, or even watch it on delay with absolute ease. And I can’t wait!

