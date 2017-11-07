Fix Rolling Out For “Uncertified” Chromebooks



The rollout of Chrome OS 62 caused a minor hiccup for many users including those enjoying Google’s new Pixelbook. Long story short, Pixelbook owners along with a number of other devices were reporting that their devices were showing up as “uncertified” in the Play Store settings.

While it appears there has been no serious ramification from the “bug”, there is always the potential for security issues when devices are deemed “uncertified” by the Play Store. Thankfully, the only real issues that arose from the glitch was the inability to install certain applications, most notably Netflix.

Again, this isn’t an issue in the same realm as say the Google Home Mini actively listening without cause but it was still a majorly front-facing problem as Google has touted the Pixelbook’s ability to use the Netflix app and download movies on the unusually substantial hard drive.

The Netflix (and other apps) problem was addressed and fixed within just a couple of days of the update but many devices remained in the uncertified status. Yesterday, developers pushed an update that should resolve the issue for Chrome OS users in the coming days.

x86 machines from M62+ were temporarily flagged by SafetyNet, but should be resolved by a server push today. The resolution for end-users should be to logout/login or reboot. CR Bug tracker

From the looks of it, the protocol that the Play Store uses to identify certified devices wasn’t playing well with Chrome OS 62 on x86-based devices. Elijah T. goes on to share that the Play Store may require local data to be cleared in order to update the certification status on your Chromebook.

Note, however, the label of “uncertified” might be sticky in Play Store until that package is updated or data is cleared. I just verified this behavior on my own device (Chromebook Pixel 2015) and recovered “certified” status by clearing Play Store local data. Elijah T. via CR Bug tracker

Whatever the issue, it is now marked as “fixed.” If your device doesn’t update in the next few days, please submit feedback using alt+shift+i and comment on the bug report to let the developers know. Thanks to users like you, problems like this can be addressed quickly and resolved efficiently. Kudos.

