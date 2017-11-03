Netflix on Chromebooks Is Working Again

Just yesterday we reported on an issue happening with the overall-positive Chrome OS 62 update that caused some pretty serious issues.

In general, the main issue we’re seeing causes Chromebooks with the Play Store to appear as uncertified in the eyes of Google Play. This led to some apps simply not showing up or not allowing installation after users updated to Chrome OS 62.

The most notable problem? Netflix was no longer available after the update.

Let’s be honest, Netflix is basically a commodity at this point. A device that can’t use Netflix, for many, becomes basically defective. Sure, you can use their quite-legitimate web portal, but being able to download your movies for viewing offline is one of the biggest upsides to using a Chromebook versus a Windows machine or Mac in this regard. It is handy and useful and its absence isn’t exactly an easy-to-swallow pill.

Good News

While we are not certain what has changed in the past 24 hours, we are certain that our devices (and many readers’ devices) are now able to use the Netflix app once again.

Oddly enough, every device we’ve checked still shows the uncertified label in the Play Store settings, so that issue still needs some attention. But, it seems that either Google or Netflix made the necessary changes to get the app back in working order, and that quick response is certainly welcome.

Maybe Microsoft will follow suit and get their stuff straightened out with their Android apps as well. We’ll talk about that another time, but it is clear that their deployment is not only confusing, but aggravating for users as well.

So, well done Google and Netflix for getting things cleaned up in a hurry.

