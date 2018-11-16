UK Friends, Save £300 On Any Pixelbook!

Here in the good ole’ USofA, the Google Store will officially begin their holiday sales on the Pixelbook and a slew of other #MadeByGoogle hardware today but you’ll have to wait until Sunday to grab the discounted Pixelbook. However, for our friends across the pond, you can score £300 On Any Pixelbook from now until November 27th at 8 AM GMT.

The deal applies to any configuration and now the Google Store isn’t the only purchasing option. Curry’s PC World has gotten in on the savings and is offering the same discount on all three models of the Pixelbook with the added bonus of being able to pick yours up in a brick and mortar location.

Curry’s will be hosting their own Black Friday deals and have already started with early-bird deals on countless electronics and accessories. You can click the link below to grab your Pixelbook or see what other savings they may have for you.

This is likely the best deal around on Google’s flagship Chromebook and a welcome site for UK consumers who are used to paying crazy premiums on PCs.