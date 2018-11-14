Official Google Store Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals on Pixelbook, Home Hub, Chromecast & More

The Google Store is getting in on the early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, sending out an email announcement that includes dates and deals on tons of stuff in their inventory. As we’re seeing more and more these days, deals aren’t limited to just Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but instead extend out both before and after the infamous shopping days.

An important note: Amazon tends to follow suit on most of these deals (where their inventory allows), so be sure to check back here as we get closer to these dates for Amazon options as well.

Without any further ado, let’s look at the breakdown of what’s on sale from Google in the coming days.

Deals Starting November 16th 2018 & Ending November 21st 2018:

Buy a Pixel 3/3XL get a second phone up to 50% off

Deals Starting November 18th 2018 & Ending November 28 2018:

Pixelbook (all models): Save $300

Save $300 Clips: 50% Off

Deals Starting November 21st 2018 & Ending November 28 2018:

Nest Learning Thermostat: Save $70

Save $70 Nest E Thermostat: Save $30

Save $30 Nest Hello: Save $50

Save $50 Nest Cam Indoor: Save $70

Save $70 Nest Cam Outdoor: Save $50

Save $50 Nest Protect: Save $20

Deals Starting November 22nd 2018 & Ending November 26th 2018:

Google Home Hub: Save $50

Save $50 Google Home Mini: Save $24

Save $24 Google Home Mini + Chromecast: Save $39

Save $39 Google Home Mini + Smartlight bundle: Save $24

Save $24 Google Home: Save $50

Save $50 Google Home Max: Save $50

Save $50 Pixelbuds: Save $50

Save $50 Chromecast Audio: Save $20 (ends 2/28/19)

Save $20 (ends 2/28/19) Chromecast Ultra: Save $20

Save $20 Chromecast: Save $10

Save $10 Titan Security Key kit: instant 20% discount; exclusively available on the Google Store. The price during the promotion will be $40.

instant 20% discount; exclusively available on the Google Store. The price during the promotion will be $40. Pixel 3/3XL: Save $150 Pixel 3; Save $200 Pixel 3 XL (ends 11/25/18)

Deals For Cyber Monday – Same Day Only

Buy Pixel 3/3 XL and get a Google Home Hub ($149 value) on us and $50 to spend on the Google Store

and get a ($149 value) on us and $50 to spend on the Google Store Daydream View: Save $60

Save $60 My Case: Save $20

Save $20 Buy 2 Google Home Max: Save $150

Save $150 Google Home Hub + Google Home + Wifi 3-pack (Wifi PDP): Save $129

That’s a pretty extensive list, so make sure to bookmark this for later use if need be. You may need to return to study and game plan. Don’t forget, however, that where applicable, you will likely see these deals at Best Buy and Amazon as well, so just keep that in mind.

Our favorite deal is $300 off all models of Pixelbook, but if you don’t want to wait around or are leery of stock issues once these deals go live, Amazon keeps a pretty aggressive price point on their Pixelbook stock on a regular basis. You can head over there now to take advantage before the Black Friday madness begins.

Pixelbook Sale On Amazon